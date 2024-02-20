New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A fact-finding committee of civil society members will visit West Bengal to look into the alleged sexual harassment and abuse incidents in Sandeshkhali of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal

According to a press release from the 'Fact Finding Committee on Human Rights Violations', the panel will visit both North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts. The panel will visit Sandeshkhali on February 25.

The release said that the fact-finding committee of civil society members includes former Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice L Narsimha Reddy, former IPS officer Raj Pal Singh, Former NCW member Dr Charu Wali Khanna, advocates OP Vyas and Bhavna Bajaj and a senior journalist will visit North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on a fact-finding mission on February 24 and 25.

The release said that the committee will prepare a final report and submit it to the constitutional authorities of the country.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met the West Bengal DGP on Tuesday.

"It is huge that the DGP met me. I have come to West Bengal for the 8th-9th time, and the DGP never meets... The DGP agreed that the police have lacked... We suggested that all the police officials there (in Sandeshkhali) should be changed. He took it seriously but then he received one or two phone calls, after which his attitude changed completely. He cut short the meeting. When we took Shah Jahan's name, he did not like it. He (DGP) asked us how he can arrest Shah Jahan when there is nothing against him. He said that the ED should arrest Shah Jahan, not him. If there is nothing against him, then what will the police investigate... I think DGP's hands are tied, he cannot do anything. We can imagine the pressure he is in... I think he is serious but how can he work under pressure," Rekha Sharma said after her meeting.

Earlier on Monday, after visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Rekha Sharma had demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sandeshkhali island in North 24 Parganas district has made headlines following BJP's allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple accounts of women alleging harassment and extortion.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Two TMC leaders, North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police and have been booked on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder. (ANI)

