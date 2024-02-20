Karimnagar, February 20: A fire broke out in the Karimnagar area of Telangana on Tuesday in which approximately 20 huts were damaged, a fire service official said. The blaze, reported around 10:50 am, also triggered the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders, Karimnagar District Fire Officer, T Venkanna, said, adding the fire tenders successfully doused the blaze.

"At about 10.50 am, we got the fire call. Immediately in a quick response, our fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. We have also called municipal water tankers for assistance. Around 20 huts were burnt in the fire. Around 4-5 gas cylinders exploded in the fire." "No casualties reported until now," he added. Telangana Fire: 20 Huts Gutted, 4-5 Gas Cylinders Explode After Massive Blaze Erupts in Karimnagar (Watch Video).

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | 20 huts gutted, 4-5 gas cylinders explode in a fire incident in Telangana's Karimnagar; no casualties reported, say Fire department officials. pic.twitter.com/JoNOp52Xo5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

Further details are awaited. Earlier, three people were injured after an explosion took place in Kondurg village in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday. Police said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Cylinder Explodes in House in Karim Nagar District Center (Watch Video).

According to Krishna, Sub Inspector Kondurg Police Station, "An iron melting in Batti(Furnace) no 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District. Three people are injured. They were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar." The official further said the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. He said a case would be registered in the incident.

