Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The complainant in the "fake" doctor row in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Deepak Tiwari, claimed that multiple individuals are involved in the matter and asserted that it is not merely a case of a fake degree.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "In the FIR filed...only one complaint has been made regarding the fake degree. There is no mention of the management committee or the hospital director...There are many people involved in this."

"Possessing a fake degree is not the only crime here. We have approached the Human Rights Commission. If we do not get justice, we will move the High Court," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday assured that strict action would be taken in the case involving a "fake" doctor who allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh.

An FIR has been registered against a person who reportedly posed as a doctor at Mission Hospital in Damoh district. He is accused of performing surgeries and allegedly causing the deaths of at least seven patients.

One of the victims' relatives, Jitendra Singh Rajput, recounted that he took his father to the hospital after he experienced chest pain, and doctors recommended surgery.

"My name is Jitendra Singh Rajput. I took my father to the hospital as he was experiencing chest pain. The doctors said it was a heart attack and that he needed to be operated on. I told them I did not have money, and they said the Ayushman card could be used," he said.

"He underwent the surgery and when I met him, he told me he wasn't feeling well..... They said it would be fine. Later, they put him on a ventilator.

When asked about the postmortem of his father, he said it was not conducted as the hospital staff advised to not to do it. "The postmortem did not take place because the hospital staff said he had died of a heart attack and there was no need for it... We didn't file any complaint," Jitendra added.

On the fake doctor case, Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somavanshi said, "Accused doctor N John Camm has been arrested from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) by our team. He is being brought to Damoh."

Earlier, CSP (Damoh) Abhishek Tiwari told ANI, "An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Police Station against the accused, who went by the name of Dr. N. John of Mission Hospital, for fraud and presenting fake documents. We received a report from the CMHO, Health Department, that the accused allegedly performed fake surgeries, including angiography and angioplasty. His medical documents were found to be suspicious, which were examined by a team of doctors. Based on their findings, the FIR was lodged."

"The doctor was practicing medicine without registration in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, his registration with Andhra Pradesh was not found on the official website. Several other irregularities came to light, raising further doubts about his medical practice," the CSP added. (ANI)

