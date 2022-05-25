Noida, May 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating as an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, officials said.

The accused, Rahul Sharma, is a native of Haryana's Panipat district, but was staying in Naya Bans village here, they added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Pays Tribute to Jheeram Valley Martyrs in Jagdalpur.

"Officials from the Phase 1 police station were on patrolling duty when they spotted a man wearing a police uniform and roaming around the Sangam hotel. He was wearing the uniform of the Delhi Police but seemed suspicious. Asked about his movement in the area, he identified himself as Rahul Sharma and claimed to be an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police," a Noida police spokesperson said.

However, on further questioning, the accused revealed that he was not a police personnel and was donning the uniform in order to create an impression in the public, the official said, adding that he was subsequently arrested.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Exempts LPG Distributers From Acquiring Permit.

"This act of the accused is of a serious nature, which was to mislead people and could also malign and tarnish the image of the police department," the official said.

Police have seized two sets of uniforms, a name-and-designation badge, track suits, fake identity cards of the Delhi Police and an iPhone from the accused's possession.

An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 1 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468, 471 (both related to forgery) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)