New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Wednesday said that issues such as the "falling value of the Rupee" against the US Dollar and the "worsening air pollution" in the national capital would be raised by the party during the Budget session of Parliament that begins today, stressing that the government must show greater sensitivity towards concerns affecting the public.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Bhagat said, "The important issues are the falling value of the Rupee against the Dollar, and air pollution in Delhi. Our party will raise issues that divide society. The govt should be sensitive to such issues."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bhagat's remarks come as Parliament will convene the Budget session at 11:00 am, during which the Union Budget will be tabled and debated. The Session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Further, Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government, questioning its priorities and intent ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati, Claim Reports.

Speaking to ANI on the opening day of the session, Masood said the government must first address the "burning issues" facing the country before unveiling fiscal proposals.

The Economic Survey of India will be tabled on January 29, offering a detailed assessment of the economy for 2025-26 along with projections for the next fiscal year. The Union Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

The session will have 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries.

Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held to outline the agenda.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party would raise people-centric issues, including alleged vote theft, the SIR exercise, paddy procurement, and restoration of MGNREGA focus, while assuring cooperation during the proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)