Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the site of plane crash in Baramati (Photo Credits: X/@Ashoke_Raj and Facebook)

Mumbai, January 28: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is reported to have been killed after his charter plane crash-landed at Baramati airport this morning, January 28. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all six on board the aircraft have died. However, an official confirmation from his party is awaited. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 flying from Mumbai, reportedly encountered instability during its descent at approximately 8:45 AM, veering off the runway and catching fire upon impact.

Emergency Landing and Rescue Efforts

Eyewitnesses at the Baramati airstrip described a sudden jolt as the aircraft touched down, followed by an explosion that sent thick plumes of smoke into the air. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Aircraft Carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Crash-Lands in Baramati, Video Surfaces.

Occupants: Reports suggest six people, including Pawar, security personnel, and crew, were on board.

Response: Fire tenders and ambulances from across Pune district were dispatched immediately.

Ajit Pawar Killed in Baramati Plane Crash: Reports

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar killed in air crash reports @CNNnews18 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 28, 2026

DGCA Confirms All Passengers Killed in the Baramati Plane Crash

BIG ALERT: DGCA confirms that 5 passengers, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have passed away in the plane accident in Baramati. pic.twitter.com/7dq57sfhTE — Asawari Jindal (@AsawariJindal15) January 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash in Baramati: Reports

#BREAKING | A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others reportedly crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airstrip, with DGCA confirming all six on board have died; details awaited#BreakingNews #Baramati #PlaneCrash #AjitPawar #DGCA… pic.twitter.com/j1Js6zFhO3 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) January 28, 2026

All Six Onboard Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Have Died, Says DGCA

#BREAKING: All 6 onboard Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane have died: DGCA pic.twitter.com/vOfzO32xLM — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2026

Political Leaders Rush to Baramati

The news has triggered shock across the state's political landscape. Pawar was scheduled to attend four major public meetings today in his home turf of Baramati for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Following the incident, NCP leaders and family members, including Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, have reportedly left for Baramati to monitor the situation.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to launch a high-level probe into the technical cause of the crash. Preliminary data suggests a potential loss of balance during the final approach, though investigators will examine the flight data recorder (black box) to determine if a mechanical failure or weather conditions played a role.

The Baramati region has seen several small aircraft mishaps involving flight academies in recent years, but this incident involving the state’s top leadership has prompted an immediate review of aviation safety protocols for VVIP movement in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).