Mumbai, January 28: The Shillong Teer Result is a highly anticipated event for lottery enthusiasts and archery fans across Meghalaya and beyond. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this unique lottery combines the thrill of a traditional sport with the opportunity to win significant rewards. The Shillong Teer Result of today, January 28, will be declared shortly. Lottery players can check Shillong Teer results and winning numbers on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 28, 2026.

For many, checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart is a daily ritual to track patterns and make future predictions. Today, January 28, 2026, thousands of participants are awaiting the results for the results of Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Teer games are played from morning till late evening. The Shillong Teer games consist of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Shillong Teer games, which are displayed in the result chart below. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 28, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Lottery players can visit websites such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view the winning numbers of all Teer games of today. Upon visiting the sites mentioned above, participants can look for the "Shillong Teer Result for January 28, 2026" option to check today's results. Shillong Teer lottery is played from Monday to Saturday, with a holiday observed on Sunday. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 00

Second Round - 57

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique, archery-based game where participants bet on two-digit numbers ranging from 00 to 99. The winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that successfully hit a bamboo target placed 50 yards away. It must be noted that 50 archers each shoot 30 arrows in Round 1, followed by 30 archers each shooting 20 arrows in Round 2. "Shillong Teer Result", "Shillong Teer Result Chart", "Shillong Teer Common Number", "Shillong Teer Previous Result" and "Juwai Teer Result" are some of the trending keywords used by Shillong Teer lottery players.

