Kaushambi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer who was brutally attacked by some people while he was sleeping at his farm died during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Premchand, a native of Bhelkha village under Manjhanpur Police Station limits, had gone to his fields Tuesday night as usual to guard his crops and sleep near a tube well, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thinks He Is 'Raja', but He Will Be in Jail for Corruption, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

In the night, unidentified attackers assaulted him with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured.

On Wednesday morning, his family members found him lying in a pool of blood and called police, Singh said.

Also Read | Tesla India Entry Marks Turning Point for Domestic EV Sector, Clean Mobility Future for Country: Experts.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)