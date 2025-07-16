Chaygaon/Guwahati, July 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that though Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks he is a ‘raja', he will be put in jail for corruption. The Congress will not send him to jail, but people will, Gandhi said while addressing a party meeting in Assam's Chaygaon, around 40 km from Guwahati.

Ahead of the event at Chaygaon, Sarma said in an X post that Gandhi had made the same assertion in a closed-door party meeting earlier in the day in Guwahati and expressed "best wishes" for the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

असम का मुख्यमंत्री भारत का सबसे भ्रष्ट मुख्यमंत्री है - और, कुछ ही समय में कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर उसे जेल पहुंचाएंगे। इसका डर उसकी आंखों में साफ दिख रहा है - क्योंकि उसे अब न मोदी बचा पाएंगे और न ही शाह! pic.twitter.com/vpk78BU8Tr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2025

He did not elaborate on how he knew about Gandhi's comment. "The CM thinks he is ‘raja', but he will be in jail not long before. He and his family will be held accountable for corruption; The Congress won't put him in jail, people will," Gandhi said at the meeting at Chaygaon.

Fear writ large in the chief minister as he knows fearless Congress workers will put him in jail, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha asserted. Earlier in the day, Sarma posted on X: "'Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail' — these were the exact words spoken by the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his closed-door meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.'

Sarma also said the Congress leader has "conveniently forgotten" that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country. 'My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day,' he added.