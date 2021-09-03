Fatehpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old farmer died allegedly after inhaling some poisonous gas while repairing his underground tubewell pump in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Achal Kumar Patel (28) fell unconscious after he had gone down to repair the pump, Husainganj Police Station SHO Ranveer Singh said.

Also Read | Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar.

It is suspected that he fell unconscious after inhaling some poisonous gas.

He was pulled out with the help of some villagers and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | Sensex Closes Over 58,000 Mark, Reliance M-Cap Tops Rs 15 Lakh Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)