Sangrur (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): On the 28th day of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar expressed grave concern over the ongoing struggles faced by farmers. He criticized the Modi government for its insensitivity toward farmers who are barely surviving on a meagre 27 rupees per day.

"Today, our politicians should think on why farmers, who grow crops for the entire country, are forced to agitate. Earning just 27 rupees a day, how are farmers supposed to survive?" Kohar said blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing insensitivity towards farmers.

He highlighted the dire situation surrounding Dallewal's health, adding that despite the ongoing hunger strike, Dallewal's concern for the welfare of farmers remained unwavering. "It's a rainy day today, and Dallewal ji could not sleep the whole night. Early in the morning, he asked the volunteers about preparations for the farmers who came for agitation at Khanauri Border. This shows his deep concern for the farmers, even in such a critical condition," Kohar added.

He called for a change in strategy, emphasizing that the government's response to farmers' protests must evolve to ensure their survival and dignity.

Earlier, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on National Farmers' Day urged protesting farmer leaders to end their prolonged hunger strike, citing serious health risks and the fading media attention on their cause.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar called for unity among farmer unions and stressed the need for constructive dialogue to address the ongoing agricultural issues in Punjab. of farming is a shared worry across Punjab.

Speaking on the ongoing hunger strike by some farmer leaders, Jakhar expressed concern about their health. "It's been 27 days. Initially, no one inquired about them, but for the past 10 days, leaders have started checking on their condition. Despite their visits, no one has told them to end their fast, nor have they promised to join their struggle. Their lives are precious, and I urge them to value their lives, as this hunger strike is causing serious health damage," he said.

He pointed out that media attention on the issue is fading. "Reports have moved from the front pages to less prominent coverage, while their health, including their kidney and liver functions, is worsening," Jakhar warned.

The BJP state President also highlighted the Supreme Court's involvement, describing it as rare. "The Supreme Court has already expressed its concern, and they have the power to overturn Lok Sabha decisions. The purpose of the hunger strike has been fulfilled, and it is time to conclude the protest," he said.

Meanwhile, Jhakhar also condemned political exploitation of the situation, criticizing calls for candlelight marches for those still alive. "Leaders are waiting for something unfortunate to happen so they can politicize it. Some are even preparing speeches in advance," he remarked. (ANI)

