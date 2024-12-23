Chennai, December 23: In Maduravoyal, a 32-year-old professor from the Chennai Institute of Technology, Kundrathur, was found dead in the washroom of his rented house. Originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, his body was discovered with a plastic cover around his neck.

According to a report by Times Of India, Prakhar Kumar Kharwar, an assistant professor in the mechanical engineering department, lived alone in a rented house in Sriram Nagar, Nolambur. On Sunday, his wife, Akansha, became concerned when he failed to answer her calls. She contacted Kharwar's colleague, Soni, requesting him to check on him. Soni alerted the Maduravoyal police, prompting Inspector Bhoopathy Raj and CMBT Inspector Arul Manimaran to visit the location. Chennai Shocker: Food Delivery Executive Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Kolathur 2 Days After Woman Customer Scolds Him for Being Late To Deliver Groceries.

According to an investigation officer, Akansha contacted her husband's colleague, Soni, requesting him to check on Prakhar's whereabouts. Soni then notified the Maduravoyal police station. Inspectors Bhoopathy Raj and Arul Manimaran promptly arrived at the scene, where they discovered the main door locked from the outside while the rear entrance was left open. Chennai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Working As Domestic Help Tortured, Branded With Hot Iron and Cigarette Butts by Couple; 6 Arrested After Body Found in Toilet.

The police discovered his lifeless body in the washroom, a plastic cover tightly wrapped around his neck, as per an investigation officer. The body was transported to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been filed regarding the incident.

