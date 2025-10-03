New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): This year, Dussehra celebrations were marked by vibrant festivities across various states in India, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.

In Haryana, Ravan Dahan was performed with great zeal in Nuh as part of Dussehra Celebration, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra festivities organised by the Laxman Chowk Welfare Society in Dehradun, embracing the spirit of Vijaya Dashami.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal witnessed the traditional Ravan Dahan (burning of Ravana effigies) amid vibrant Dussehra Celebrations, filled with joy and enthusiasm.

In West Bengal, Kolkata's Central Park (Salt Lake) saw a 60-foot-tall Ravan effigy set ablaze during Dussehra celebrations, organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & Sanmarg.

In Maharashtra, Ashwa Puja was performed in Jalgaon to commemorate Vijaya Dasami, reflecting deep cultural traditions.

In Delhi, a 55-ft Ravan effigy, along with those of Kumbhkaran and Meghnad, collapsed soon after being ignited during Ravan Dahan at Satpula Park, with children spotted gathering firecrackers from the partially burnt effigies.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur's Vijaya Dashami celebrations were dampened by rainfall, but the festive spirit remained resilient.

In Rajasthan, Kota hosted the burning of a Ravan effigy, touted as the world's tallest, during Ravan Dahan, attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow's Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan was the site of Ravan Dahan Dahan (burning of Ravana effigy) for Dussehra, where BJP MP Dinesh Sharma stated, "This marks the triumph of truth over demonic forces. May those who threaten India's harmony be defeated. Ravan, the emblem of arrogance, was burnt today."

The 'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra' festival is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the tradition of burning the effigies of Ravan is observed to symbolise triumph of good over evil. 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and/or October. The festival also marks the start of preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami. Vijayadashmi is celebrated with huge fervour across the country. (ANI)

