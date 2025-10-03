Kolkata, October 2: A tragic road accident occurred on the evening of Dashami as a car entered a shop amidst the crowd, killing three people and injuring seven others when the reckless car hit them, who had come out to visit Durga Puja. The incident took place on Thursday evening in the area adjacent to bridge number two on Asian Highway 4 from Dhupguri to Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

Police officers rushed to the spot after receiving the news of the accident. The initial assumption of the police is that this incident could have happened due to loss of control of the car. An official said that the police have started an investigation, adding that the driver of the car is absconding and a search has been started to arrest him. The incident has spread panic in the area. BMW Car Accident in Gandhidham: Businessman’s Son Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Divider While Driving Under Influence of Alcohol in Gujarat, Arrested (Watch Videos).

According to the police, people were out to visit puja mandaps and while engaging in the idol immersion. An SUV came at a very high speed and drove straight into a shop on the side of the road. However, several people were standing on the side of the road in a queue to visit a puja mandap, and were completely thrown on the other side due to the impact of the killer car. After causing the accident, the driver fled the scene. Local people initially took up the rescue work and sent the injured to nearby hospitals. Accident Caught on Camera in Muzaffarnagar: 6 of Family, On Way to Haridwar for Ashes Immersion, Killed as Car Collides With Truck in UP; Video Surfaces.

A senior officer of Jalpaiguri district police said that a speeding car rammed into a shop, adding that several people who were standing there were hit. “Three people died. About seven people were injured. They are at present being treated at a hospital. We have registered a case against the driver of the car. He is absconding. A search is on to catch him,” he said.

