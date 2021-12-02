Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment about there being no UPA, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the fight against Bharatiya Janata Party can be fought only under Congress.

"Fight against BJP can be fought only under Congress' leadership as communal forces are sitting at Centre with a mindset of selling off the nation, ending constitutional system and are working towards it," Maharashtra Congress chief said.

Patole said, "Today China has encroached upon our nation. If such a system has to be ousted, then only UPA and Congress are the answer to it. So, all state-level parties that are fighting against BJP, should come under UPA to do it."

Further taking to Twitter, Patole wrote, "The country is more important than personal ambition and the fight against BJP needs to be fought in unity and not arrogance. A political party limited to one state cannot be an alternative to BJP. Congress is the only viable political option for BJP."

This comes after Banerjee's jibe at Congress over its role in UPA.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence here.

"Pleased to meet CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people", Pawar tweeted. (ANI)

