By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.

Also Read | Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, "People have come from different places. If they wish to watch some programmes, they can watch them here the way they watch them at home. We are showing films based on the history of the Sikhs."

A Patiala-based farmer, Sukhjeet Singh said, "It is a great initiative that LED screens have been installed so that people can learn from Sikh history and get motivated."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Phase 5 of Polling Ends With 51% Voter Turnout.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September, despite the objection of several opposition parties.

The laws are namely the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)