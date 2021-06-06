Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of having no faith in democracy and called the FIR against Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari a conspiracy against the BJP.

"It is a conspiracy against the BJP. Bombs were recovered from outside the BJP office yesterday. Mamata Banerjee has no trust in democracy and wants to destroy the Opposition," Vijayvargiya said.

On Saturday, an FIR was filed against the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari on the charge of stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office.

According to the police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

"On 29 May at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal, whose estimated value is lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1.

The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used armed central forces for the alleged theft. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)