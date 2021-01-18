Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): An FIR has been registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources had said on Sunday.

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had earlier said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'.

Expressing similar concerns, BJP leader Manoj Kotak has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the letter, Manoj Kotak wrote, "It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime."

He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)