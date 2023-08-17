New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Six firemen were injured following a blast at a factory in north west Delhi's Bawana, officials said on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm, and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and six firemen sustained injuries, they said.

The injured were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged.

