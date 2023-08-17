Mumbai, August 17: A 20-year-old man, identified as Aditya Kamble, allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old girl multiple times on Wednesday night, August 16, resulting in her death in Kalyan East. The shocking incident unfolded in the Durga Darshan Society of Tisgaon, where both the victim and the accused resided. According to multiple reports, initial investigations reveal that Aditya had reportedly proposed to the young girl twice before, only to face rejection on both occasions.

Enraged by this, he apparently harboured a deep resentment towards her. On the night of the incident, Aditya was seen loitering around the girl's residence for several hours before she returned home with her mother around 8 pm.

Aditya ambushed the mother and daughter while they were ascending the stairs to their home. He forcefully pushed aside the girl's mother and brutally attacked the girl, repeatedly stabbing her with a knife. Despite her mother's desperate attempts to intervene, the assailant's onslaught proved fatal. The girl collapsed on the staircase, succumbing to her wounds.

Alerted by the mother's cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend Aditya as he tried to escape. He was subsequently taken into custody by the police. The accused's alleged mental instability came to light as he later attempted suicide by consuming phenyl, prompting his hospitalisation under police guard. Senior police inspector Mahendra Deshmukh assured that Aditya had been arrested while investigations and interrogation were underway.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old woman was discovered dead in a park in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. Police have apprehended Irfan (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, in connection with the case. The victim's family had reportedly opposed their planned marriage, leading to strained relations. The victim, a Kamla Nehru College graduate, was found with fatal head injuries.

