New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown located in the Harkesh Nagar of the national capital on Friday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

The department said a call was received about the fire around 4 am, and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | India's Economy To Grow by 8.3% this Fiscal Year, Making It 2nd Fastest Growing-Major Economy.

"A fire call was received about fire in godown around 3:45 am today. The fire was in cotton, thread and cloths waste inside the basement, ground and first floor. Total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site," the officials said.

The fire department is still trying to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | India, China Face Off Along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh As Patrols of Two Countries Came Face to Face at One Location.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)