New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A plastic factory caught fire in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire officials said they received information about the blaze at 7.56 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is being doused. So far, no injury has been reported, they said.

