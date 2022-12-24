New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area Saturday morning, officials said.

A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said,

The blaze is in basement, ground and first floors of a general shop, the fire officials said.

No injury or causality has been reported so far, they said, adding the operation to douse the blaze is underway.

