Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The wife of a station house officer (SHO) breast-fed and saved the life of an infant who was left in the cold by her parents in Greater Noida.

The child was found wrapped in a cloth inside bushes in the Knowledge Park area on December 20, and her condition was very critical because of the cold.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and took the child to the police station.

The child was crying insonsolably as she was hungry and cold. The police knew that the baby could not be fed anythng other than breast milk.

The SHO's wife, Jyoti Singh volunteered to breast-feed the infant as it cried in hunger. The infant has now been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable now officials said.

The police said they do not have any information yet about her parents who abandoned her.

Speaking to ANI, Jyoti Singh urged people to not do disown their children.

"I can't understand how could someone do something like this with a child? I felt miserable watching the baby suffer and felt like crying. I couldn't just stand and watch her crying in hunger and decided to breast-feed her. I would like to send out a message that if someone has a problem caring for their children, they should take them to a safe place like an orphanage or an NGO where they could be raised. Such acts are reprehensible," she said. (ANI)

