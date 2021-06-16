Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at the official residence of Bihar SC/ST Welfare Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Kumar Suman in Patna on Wednesday.

"I think this might have happened due to a short circuit. We will get to know only later. Right now fire is being doused," said Suman.

Fire fighting operations are underway. (ANI)

