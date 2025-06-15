Palghar, Jun 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at an aromatic chemicals company located in Boisar MIDC area in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control after an hour at around 1 PM.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

