Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) office in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday morning, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Blaze Erupts at Two-Storey Building in Indore, 7 Charred to Death.

The blaze erupted at 7 am on the ground plus two-storey structure located on S V Road in Vile Parle west, and no casualty has been reported so far, he said.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

On being alerted, the fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation, he added.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be known, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)