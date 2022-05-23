New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Delhi's Panchsheel Vihar on Sunday.

Four fire tenders rushed to the site immediately and brought the fire under control, Delhi Fire Services informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

