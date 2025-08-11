Patna (Bihar) [India], August 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a solar plate warehouse in Bihar's Patna on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The fire broke out near Mahadev Asthan under Patna Bypass police station area.

Also Read | BJP MLA Ashok Dinda Condemns West Bengal Police Over Indian National Flag Disrespect; Protests Crackdown, Says 'Important To Give Befitting Reply to Mamata Banerjee's Police' (Watch Video).

Patna City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fire Brigade, Gaya Nand Singh, told ANI, "Fire broke out this morning at a solar plate warehouse. No casualties were reported. Eight fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

"It looks like the fire broke out due to a short circuit...," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Bridge Reconstructed After Flash Floods and Landslide in Uttarakhand's Dharali and Harsil (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)