Mumbai, August 11: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda on Sunday condemned the West Bengal police for their handling of the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest rally, alleging the state's police force disrespected the national flag and used excessive violence. The protest was held demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim, and Dinda alleged that the parents of the victim were also hurt. RG Kar Rape and Murder Victim’s Mother Injured During Secretariat March in Kolkata; Police Lodge 7 FIRs Against BJP Leaders.

"I am an Indian cricketer. I play for the nation. For me, the nation is first and everything comes after it...If someone steps on the national flag, I will not tolerate it. It is important to give a befitting reply to Mamata Banerjee's police," Dinda said while speaking to ANI.

Ashok Dinda Slams West Bengal Police

Dinda said, "We took to the streets ('Nabanna Abhiyan' rally) by following the orders of the court. We protested by holding the national flag, not the BJP flag...We were protesting peacefully, and the police started beating all of us, and they also hit the parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. They got injured."

He alleged that the Police also stepped on the Indian flag and further accused the police of protecting only Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and targeting opposition members.

"They also stepped on the Indian flag. We know that, as we are in opposition, cases will be registered against us...This cannot be the Indian police. Are we in Bangladesh, where the Indian flag is not being respected?... We were just demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim," Dinda said. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Rejects Admissibility of West Bengal Government’s Plea Seeking Death Penalty for Sole Convict Sanjay Roy.

He added, "The police protect only the TMC leaders. Our leader of the opposition, who went to Cooch Behar following the orders of the court, was attacked...This is not Bengal Police, this is Mamata Banerjee's police. It is important to give a befitting reply to Mamata Banerjee's police. If someone steps on the national flag, I will not tolerate it."

His reaction comes after the Kolkata Police launched a lathi charge on the protestors during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally. The rally has been called to mark the first anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, and it was reported that the parents of the victim were also injured during the lathi charge.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday met with the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim and reported that her condition has improved, with discharge expected within a few hours after she was injured during the the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', a march toward the state secretariat on Saturday to demand justice for the junior doctor who was raped and killed at R G Kar Medical College Hospital a year ago on August 9, 2024.

During their conversation, the victim's mother alleged that she was injured by police while protesting against the police administration and the West Bengal government. RG Kar Rape and Murder Victim’s Mother Hospitalised As She Falls Sick Amid Chaos During ‘Nabanna Avijan’ (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Now the situation is improved, and within a few hours she will be discharged. While talking to her, she said that the police injured her while she was protesting against the police administration and the West Bengal govt. A big lump was present on her forehead yesterday."

"That has been minimised. According to doctors, she is out of danger. However, there was a feeling while talking to the doctors that they are under some political pressure. Abhaya's parents said that they are not even allowed to speak to their neighbours. This is not good for any democracy."

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.