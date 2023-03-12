Kishanganj (Bihar), Mar 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a temple in Bihar's Kishanganj district early on Sunday, triggering panic among locals who took to streets in protest, a senior police officer said.

The blaze had also spread to nearby shops, gutting them partially, he said.

Locals, however, claimed that fire had broken out in not one but two temples, situated next to each other, at Mastan Chowk in Kochadhaman area.

They said that the flames were spotted around 3 am, and the fire brigade was immediately informed about the development.

A section of locals claimed that miscreants had set the temple on fire, and demanded that the accused be arrested.

They blocked the Kishanganj-Bahadurganj road, during the day, demanding immediate arrest of the accused within 24 hours.

The blockade was lifted after the local police gave assurance that the matter will be looked into.

According to Ariz Ahkam, the station house officer (SHO) of Kochadhaman, "The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade officials around 5 am. On getting to know about the fire, local police officers had reached the spot to monitor the operations. The police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of fire," he stated.

A posse of security personnel has been deployed in the area in the wake of the protest

In a statement issued later on Sunday, the Bihar Police said one temple and fours shops were "affected" in the "accidental" fire.

“Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Kochadhaman to maintain law and order. It was an accidental fire. Process has been initiated by the authorities concerned to provide compensation to the affected people. Besides, the district administration is also in touch with locals for the restoration of the affected temple," the statement said, urging people not to spread rumours.

