Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the industrial area located in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram on late Tuesday night, the officials said.

Sector-10 Police Station SHO Rambir Singh said that the operations to douse the fire are underway.

"We received a call of a fire. The force reached here and called the fire brigade. 4-5 fire vehicles have left after being emptied, and 4-5 fire vehicles are present at the spot. There is no casualty so far but there is financial loss to the company," Singh told ANI.

Fire Officer, Sector-37 Fire Station Jai Narayan said they received information at 11.39 pm that there had been a fire in a godown.

"We called in all the fire tenders. Fire tenders from all over Gurugram, Nuh, and Jhajjar have been called. At least 20 fire tenders are at the spot. There is no casualty yet," Narayan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

