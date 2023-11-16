Etawah (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a coach of a passenger train early Thursday, just hours after a blaze in an express train injured eight in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.

"Some people have been taken to a hospital," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjai Kumar said and added that more details are awaited.

The fire was reported around 2:40 am on Thursday when the Delhi-Saharasa Vaishali Express was passing through an area under the Friends Colony police station, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire in the train's S-6 coach was doused, police said.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 pm, a fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train, damaging three coaches and injuring eight passengers, according to officials.

The cause of the fires is yet to be ascertained, police said.

