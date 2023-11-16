Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): To encourage the general public to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election, a huge 400-square-foot rangoli was made at the Boat Club in Bhopal on Wednesday.

It was the initiative of the District Election Officer with the participation of local artists.

Also Read | Punjab Declares Red Alert in All Districts To Minimise Stubble Burning Amid Air Pollution.

This rangoli has been made by the local artists of Bhopal with many hours of hard work. Through this rangoli, people were motivated to vote as much as possible.

One of the artists who participated in the creation of the rangoli told ANI that through this rangoli voter awareness has been raised.

Also Read | DDA Housing Scheme: Delhi Development Authority to Offer Over 32,000 Flats Under New Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023.

"The main purpose of this rangoli is to motivate the general public to come out and vote in the November 17 Assembly election. For your future, it is important to exercise your voting rights. We have included much information related to voting in this rangoli," Rishi Batham, a freelance artist who participated in the making of this rangoli.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)