Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Three fire personnel sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a plywood factory in Lucknow, officials said.

Also on Monday morning a fire broke out at a private company in Noida's Sector 88. The fire was extinguished and there are no casualties, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said.

As soon as the fire department received the information, the fire brigade immediately reached the spot and doused the fire, he said.According to a preliminary probe, the fire ignited from the transformer outside the company. (ANI)

The fire was brought under control after several hours, officials said.

Three firefighters identified as Navneet Kumar, Manvendra Singh, and Ashish Kumar Pandey sustained burn injuries and the three are currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Deputy Inspector General Jugal Kishore Tiwari visited the injured firefighters in hospital and inquired about their condition.

Meanwhile, the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

Further information is awaited.

