Tezpur (Assam), May 9 (PTI) Over 300 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out at Chowk Bazar here in Sonitpur district of Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place post midnight and more than two dozen fire tenders from different districts were pressed into service to douse the flames, a senior official of the district administration said.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at one shop possibly due to a short circuit and spread rapidly, engulfing the entire market in Tezpur's Borghola Chariali, he said.

No one was injured in the mishap, the officials said.

Newly elected AGP MLA from Tezpur, Prithviraj Rabha, visited the market and took stock of the situation.

Around 1,200 families depend on the market proceeds for their livelihood, they added.

