Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a chemical factory in a densely populated area in Jaipur on Sunday, but it was put out with the help of 15 fire tenders before it could reach a LPG cylinder godown close by, officials said.

Police said the chemical factory is in Brahmpuri area, and as fire started, around 700 cooking gas cylinders were shifted to safety from the godown.

The chemical factory was being operated illegally, chief fire officer Devendra Meena said.

The fire was controlled in time otherwise a major incident could have happened, he said.

The fire has been controlled now, and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

