Ayodhya (UP), July 3: A man has been arrested for killing his cousin in the premises of a temple in UP's Ayodhya, police said on Sunday.

The body of Pankaj Shukla, 35, was found inside the premises of a temple under Kumarganj police circle.

Shukla, a resident of Amethi, was on a visit to his maternal house in Bhuapur village in Ayodhya.

Police officials said on Sunday that Shukla's cousin Golu Mishra has been arrested in connection with the murder. A sharp-edged weapon used in the murder has also been recovered from his possession.

Ayodhya Superintendent of police, Shailesh Pandey, said that there was a drunken brawl between Shukla and Mishra on Saturday night in which Shukla had thrashed his cousin.

Feeling humiliated, and to avenge it, Mishra reached the temple, where Shukla was sleeping, with a sharp-edged weapon, slit his neck, and fled from the spot.

Locals saw the body of Shukla in a pool of blood on Sunday and then informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later, on the basis of surveillance, it surfaced that Mishra had last visited Shukla and they had a brawl.

