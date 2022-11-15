Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in the basement of a footwear showroom in Chembur area of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said.

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed for Traffic Due to Shooting Stones in Ramban (Watch Video).

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Improves to ‘Poor’ Category From ‘Very Poor’ in National Capital with AQI of 221.

The basement was used for the storage of stock by a shoe company and it was gutted in the fire, the official said.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other fire-fighting equipment and the blaze was doused by 3.30 am, he said.

No injury was reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)