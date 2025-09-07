First Full Span Box Girder Launched Through Full Span Launching Gantry in Maharashtra for Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor (Images: NHSRCL)

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has successfully launched the first full span Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girder of 40 meters length through the full span launching gantry (FSLG) in the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, at Sakhare Village, Dahanu (Maharashtra) this week.

The Maharashtra section of the Bullet Train corridor is 156 km long which includes 135 km of elevated alignment from Shilphata till Zaroli village (MH-GJ border), 103 km of this elevated section commonly known as viaduct is planned to be constructed through 2,575 Full span girders (40 meters long weighting approx. 970 metric tonnes).

Other structures being 17 km through Segmental girders, 2.3 km steel bridges, 3 stations, 7 mountain tunnels (approx. 6 km) and special earth structures.

According to a statement from the NHSRCL, a total of 13 casting yards are planned along the alignment between Shilphata and the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, out of which 5 are currently operational.

"This proven technology has been in use for the Bullet Train project since April 2021, contributing to the total 319 km completed viaduct in Gujarat," the statement added.

Each 40-meter-long PSC Box Girder weighs around 970 metric tonnes, making it the heaviest in India's construction industry.

"These girders are cast as a single monolithic unit--without construction joints--using 390 cubic meters of concrete and 42 metric tonnes of steel. Full-span girders are preferred for Bullet Train project, as they enable construction progress up to 10 times faster than segmental girders."

The full-span pre-cast box girders are being launched using specialized indigenous heavy machinery such as Straddle Carriers, Bridge Launching Gantries, Girder Transporters, and Launching Gantries.

To ensure uninterrupted supply, girders are being cast in advance and systematically stacked in dedicated casting yards, the statement noted.

As on September 5, the bullet train project progress in Maharashtra is progressing well. Work on all three elevated stations -- Thane, Virar and Boisar are progressing rapidly. First slab for Virar and Boisar station has been cast. Pier foundations and pier work is progressing at multiple locations along the alignment. Approx 48 km piers have been cast so far.

Viaduct construction through full span box girder launching has commenced from Dahanu area in Palghar district.

Work on excavation of 7 mountain tunnels is under progress in Palghar district. A cumulative 2.1 km out of 6 km tunnel heading has been achieved so far.

Construction work has started on Vaitarna, Ulhas and Jagani river bridges. A 21 km long India's first underground/undersea tunnel is under construction between Mumbai Bullet Train underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in the state of Maharashtra. Out of 21 km of tunnelling works, 16 km is through Tunnel Boring Machines and remaining 5 km is through NATM. This also includes 7 km of undersea tunnel at Thane creek.

Approximately 4.65 km tunnel heading has been achieved cumulatively from Shilphata and two concurrent faces from ADIT portal through the New Austrian Tunnelling method (NATM).

Casting of Base Slab at both Vikhroli (at a depth of 56 meters) and Sawli shaft (at a depth of 39 meters) is complete.

Sludge treatment plant is being installed at shaft locations and Mahape tunnel lining casting yard is producing tunnel lining segments.

At under construction Mumbai Bullet Train station at Bandra Kurla Complex, 83% excavation work has been achieved. Base slab casting at 100 ft below ground level has already started at both ends of the station site.

NHSRCL is overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had indicated once that the much-awaited bullet train project will be ready by 2026, with services between Surat and Bilimora commencing initially.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India. (ANI)

