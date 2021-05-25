Agartala, May 25 (PTI) The first paid Corona Care Centre (CCC) in Tripura has been set up in a hotel here for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

District Magistrate of West Tripura, Raval Hemendra Kumar in a notification issued on Monday said, the corona care centre was set up at hotel Ginger here which would provide paid service to the virus-infected patients.

Divine Touch Medi-clinic, a private-run healthcare unit in Agartala, in association with Ginger Hotel has come up with an initiative to provide paid medical services to the coronavirus-infected patients.

This is the first ever private Covid Care Centre of Tripura.

According to the order, the Divine Touch Medi-clinic had submitted a request for setting up the private CCC. After scrutinizing the papers, the West Tripura District Magistrate has declared the Ginger Hotel as paid CCC that would have 30 to 50 beds with 10 oxygen-supported beds at the initial stage.

According to the notification, room charges have been fixed at Rs 3,500 for single room occupancy, Rs 4,000 for double room single occupancy and Rs 5,000 for double room, double occupancy.

"These rates will include bed charge with complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner and packaged drinking water. Medicine, investigation charges, consumables, oxygen charges will be charged extra", the notification added.

The in-charge of the CCC has been asked to submit a daily report to the Chief Medical Officer, West Tripura while the CMO has been asked to assign one medical officer to monitor the day to day activities in the CCC.

