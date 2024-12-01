Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended by Assam Police and sent back to the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He, however, did not mention the bordering district where the illegal immigrants were nabbed.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Himself is Doing These Kinds of Drama: BJP’s Brij Bhushan Sharan on Attack on AAP Chief During Padyatra.

"5 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across," Sarma posted on X.

The Bangladesh nationals trying to cross the border without valid documents have been identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar and Md Babul Hussain, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Film Technician Attempts Suicide Over INR 24 Lakh Drone Loss During Movie Shoot; Filmmakers Summoned for Inquiry.

Over 160 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back to Bangladesh since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.

Vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast had been tightened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)