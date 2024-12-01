Bengaluru, December 1: A 25-year-old film technician allegedly attempted to end his life at his Magadi Road residence after suffering a massive financial setback. He was working with a team, shooting a movie featuring a minister's son. The technician, Santosh Kumar, claimed he incurred a loss of at least INR 24 lakh when his drone was destroyed during the movie shoot.

As reported by the Times Of India, Santosh Kumar recounted the incident, explaining that his drone was destroyed when it collided with windmill blades in Chitradurga during an aerial shot. Despite his initial warnings about the potential risk, he said the production team insisted on capturing scenes with windmills in the background. "I hesitated, pointing out the danger to my drone, but they insisted. When I finally flew the drone closer, one of the windmill blades struck it, shattering it into pieces," Santosh shared. He was engaged for the shoot on a daily payment of INR25,000. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

Santosh claimed that the crew took his memory card and pressured him to sign a blank paper. He added, "There’s no legal agreement for compensation. I was appealing for help on humanitarian grounds, but instead, they seized my memory card and dismissed me." Bengaluru: 5-Month Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide at Home After Alleged Dowry Harassment, Leaves Note Blaming In-Laws; Husband Arrested.

The Magadi Road police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) following a complaint by Santosh’s family. Summons have been issued to the movie's director, producers, and unit manager for questioning next Tuesday.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

