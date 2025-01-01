Hazaribag, Jan 1 (PTI) Five persons died in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, including four who attempted to rescue a man from a well, a police official said.

The incident took place at Charhi when Sundar Karmali (27) jumped into a well after a domestic dispute with his wife, Rupa Devi, the official added.

"In a fit of anger, Karmali rode his motorcycle into the well. In an effort to save him, four other persons entered the well one after another to save him, but all died," BN Prasad, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bishnugarh, told PTI.

The other victims were identified as Rahul Karmali (26), Vinay Karmali, Pankaj Karmali and Suraj Bhuiyan (24), the official added.

On getting information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the SDPO added.

The well has been covered and movement has been restricted near it, the officer added.

