New Delhi, January 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the first cabinet decision of 2025 and said that his government is committed to enhancing the well-being and prosperity of the farming community. PM Modi’s admiration follows the Union Cabinet’s go-ahead for the extension of a one-time package for DAP procurement.

Taking to his social media handle on X, PM Modi wrote, "Ours is a government fully committed to furthering the welfare of farmers. We are proud of all our farmer sisters and brothers who work hard to feed our nation." "The first cabinet of 2025 is dedicated to enhancing prosperity for our farmers. I am glad that key decisions have been taken in this regard," he added.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi, this morning, approved the extension of a one-time special package on procurement of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) beyond the NBS subsidy, to ensure sustainable availability at affordable prices for farmers. Under the special package, farmers will continue to get DAP at Rs 1,350/- per bag for 50 kg and the extra burden will be borne by the government. "The decision will ensure greater availability of DAP to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices," said the government in a statement.

The cabinet okayed the one-time special package of Rs 3,850 crore for DAP procurement. The additional subsidy will offset a hike in international prices which will benefit eventually farmers. Many farmers from Haryana welcomed the move, soon after the announcement. A couple of them said that this move was highly beneficial for the farming community and it would buffer them from soaring prices. Notably, the global market prices of DAP remain volatile because of fluctuations in geo-political dynamics and this one-time special package is likely to cushion that impact.

