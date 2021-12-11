New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister was speaking at the Gwalior drone mela that saw the participation of drone manufacturers, service providers and various other stakeholders.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make Country's Forces Self-Reliant, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The mela was organised jointly by the civil aviation ministry, Madhya Pradesh government and industry body Ficci.

Five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said at the event.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 1 Dead After Van Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city, the ministry said in a release on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)