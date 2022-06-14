Bhagalpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Five people were killed and four others injured as a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Tuesday in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway-31 near Naugachia in Jhandapur police station area, they said.

"Five people died on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries. The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Narayanpur village," said Bhupendra Kumar, the in-charge of Jhandapur police station.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.

The deceased were identified as Mantu Mandal, Pinku Mandal, Chotu Mandal, Gajadhar Mandal, and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Rajendra Shah.

Those injured were Vinod Mandal, Mantu Kumar, Vipin Mandal and Dhruv Kumar.

A case has been registered. However, the truck driver managed to flee, police said.

