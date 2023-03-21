Hathras (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Five people were killed when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit an e-rickshaw at the Kapoora crossing in the district's Chandpa area, police said on Tuesday.

Nine people were injured in the accident. They were taken to the district hospital where five people succumbed to their injuries, Superintendent of Police Devesh Pandey said.

Those with serious injuries have been referred to Aligarh for treatment, the police said.

The bus has been sent to Kotwali police station and its driver detained, they said.

