Guwahati (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Intense rainfall on Wednesday evening has triggered five landslides near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh, blocking Jang Bypass and the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road, as per PRO Defence of Guwahati.

The slides blocked the traffic and led to the temporary stranding of tourists and residents. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action, clearing the roads and restoring traffic flow by midnight.

Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall, 42 BRTF under Project Vartak, BRO swung into action immediately, assisting stranded tourists by providing food and drinking water.

Working under incessant rainfall and difficult conditions, the teams ensured all locations were cleared and traffic flow restored within a short span of time by midnight.

The BRO's efforts ensured the timely delivery of relief to civilians and the uninterrupted passage of military convoys and essential supplies.

The Border Roads Organisation continues to uphold its ethos of "Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam" and remains steadfast in maintaining vital connectivity across the inhospitable terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

