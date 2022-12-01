New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Five more states and union territories -- Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh) -- are likely to integrate with the National Single Window System (NSWS) by December 15.

The system currently accepts applications for 248 government-to-business clearance and approvals from 26 central ministries and departments, including states.

So far 16 states/UTs are already onboarded, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The teams are working with 5 more states to integrate by 15 December," it said, adding, "it is expected that the onboarding of remaining 8 ministries/departments of Government of India would happen by 31 December and the balance states/UTs by 31 March 2023."

It said over 44,000 approvals have been facilitated through NSWS and over 28,000 approvals are currently under process.

The system is aimed at reducing duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, cut gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business.

NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments.

A total of 71,000 approvals have been applied on NSWS till date.

